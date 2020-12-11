Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab register big victories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Southern Punjab (SP) won their respective Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round seven matches in Karachi on Friday.

KP registered an emphatic innings and 37 run win over Sindh at the State Bank Stadium.

Asad Shafiq-led unit started day four’s play on their overnight score of 120-5 and needed another 65 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

However, courtesy some sublime bowling performance, they just managed to add another 28 runs and were bowled out for just 148.

Sajid Khan completed a five-wicket haul as he returned with figures of 5-49.

Zia stars in Balochistan rout

At the National Stadium, Zia-ul-Haq’s seven-wicket haul helped Southern Punjab register a comprehensive 205-run victory over Balochistan.

Imran Farhat’s side, in chase of a 405-run target, began the proceedings at 112-2. The side were sent packing for 199.

Captain Farhat played a fighting knock of 84 which included 11 boundaries whereas Akbar-ur-Rehman hit four fours on his way to 57.

The left-arm pacer returned with superb figures of 7-35 in 15.4 overs.