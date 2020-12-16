Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Central Punjab register third successive win

Defending champions thrash Balochistan by nine wickets

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Central Punjab register third successive win

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Defending champions Central Punjab registered their third consecutive win in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 as they thrashed Balochistan by nine wickets in their round eight fixture at State Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Imran Farhat’s side resumed third day, needing another 109 runs to avoid an innings defeat were eventually bowled out for 285, setting a 47-run target for the side.

Umaid Asif scored a fight 69-run knock which included 10 boundaries and a six whereas Jalat Khan hit five fours and two sixes on his way to 65.

Hasan Ali completed a 10-wicket haul as he returned with figures of 5-76 in 17 overs.

The side chased the 47-run target at the expense of a wicket.

Balochistan Central Punjab Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
