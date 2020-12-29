Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Central Punjab cement final spot

Defending champions thrashed Southern Punjab by 10 wickets

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

Central Punjab produced a remarkable comeback to cement their berth in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The defending champions, who were winless after the first five rounds and were at the bottom of the table, achieved the feat by thrashing Southern Punjab in the all-important encounter at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday.

Umer Siddique-led unit resumed their second innings on the final day at the score of 314-7—with an overall lead of just eight—and managed to add just 54 runs more before being bowled out at the score of 368.

In reply, Central Punjab chased down the target of 63 runs without losing a single wicket in just 10 overs.

Hasan Ali-led unit will now face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the grand finale, starting from January 01, 2021 in Karachi.

Balochistan finish tournament on high with Sindh rout

At the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Balochistan finished their campaign on a positive note after thrashing Sindh by 10 wickets.

Asad Shafiq-led unit resumed their second innings at the score of 208-3 and were bowled out for just 317, setting the opposition a target of 99 to win their final game of the campaign.

In reply, Imran Farhat’s side chase down the target at the expense of just one wicket in 26.2 overs.

KP, Northern clash end in stalemate

At the National Stadium, the match between table-toppers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Northern ended in a draw.

Khalid Usman-led unit resumed their second innings at the score of 87-3 and eventually declared at 252-8, setting the opposition an unrealistic target of 438 to win in just 49 overs.

At the end of the day’s play, Northern were 108-5 in 37 overs with Umar Amin and Ali Sarfaraz remaining not out on eight and four respectively.

Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21
 
MOST READ
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ahead of New Zealand Tests: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq resume training
Shadab Khan ruled out of first New Zealand Test
 
 
 
 
 
