Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Balochistan thrash Northern, Sindh dominate Southern Punjab

Round nine of the four-day competition being played in Karachi

Posted: Dec 22, 2020
Balochistan kept their hopes alive of playing in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 after a thumping an innings and five-run win against Northern at United Bank Sports Complex in Karachi.

Day started with Nauman Ali-led unit trailing in the second innings by 169 runs and they were dismissed for just 164 runs in 45 overs.

Sarmad Bhatti finished the innings with the top score of 31 off 52 balls which included six boundaries.

For the winning team, left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti and right-arm off-spinner Raza-ul-Hasan claimed four wickets each.

Saud’s century puts Sindh on top

At the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Saud Shakeel’s outstanding century put Sindh in a commanding position against Southern Punjab.

Asad Shafiq-led unit resumed their second innings on day three at their overnight score of 80-0 and declared in the last session of the play at the score of 399-5.

Shakeel was the star performer as he remained unbeaten on 123 off 157 balls which included 16 fours.

For Southern Punjab, Aamer Yamin was the star performer as he registered figures of 2-85 in 19 overs.

At the end of the day’s play, Umer Siddique-led unit were 61-1 and will need another 308 on the final day to secure an unlikely win.

Central Punjab push for win against KP

At the National Stadium, Central Punjab are pushing to get a result against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Day started with Khalid Usman-led unit resuming their first innings at the score of 180-3 and the team surprisingly declared after tea at the score of 312-7 following a comical run out which included their captain and off-spinner Sajid Khan.

At the end of the day’s play, the defending champions were 89-3 and stretched their overall lead to 128.

Cricket
 
