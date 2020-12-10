Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PSL’s project executive not seeking extension in tenure

Shoaib Naveed's term will end on December 23

Posted: Dec 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
PSL’s project executive not seeking extension in tenure

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) says Shoaib Naveed has not contacted them to extend his contract as the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) project executive.

“Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed PSL Project Executive Mr Shoaib Naveed will not be seeking an extension to his contract when it expires on December 23,” a press release read. “Shoaib joined the PCB last year and was instrumental in the successful planning and delivery of the Pakistan Super League 2020, which was staged in Pakistan from start to finish.”

He added that it was an honour to work as the tournament’s first-ever project executive.

“A key highlight from my second stint at the PSL has been the fact that we were able to organise the full season in Pakistan with the support of the entire PCB team, team owners, security agencies and local administrations,” he said.

“However, with a young family, I have realised that I need to move on to a different challenge. The PSL is Pakistan’s biggest brand and remains close to my heart, I wish it all the success.”

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid will take over the responsibilities of planning and execution of next year’s edition.

