PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports

The 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League will reportedly get underway on February 20.

According to a report on Cricket Pakistan, the opening game will be played between hosts and current champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium.

Karachi and Lahore have been named hosts for the lucrative tournament. The report mentioned that the decision was taken to manage increased spending in wake of the coronavirus crisis and the preparations for the tournament.

The six teams—Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans—will take part in the round-robin stage which concludes on March 16.

The top four sides will then qualify for the knockout stages which will be contested from March 18 whereas the final will be played on March 22 in Lahore.