PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced

The categories of local players taking part in the Pakistan Super League 2021 has been finalized.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the teams were asked to vote for every player as part of the renewal process.

“Teams were not allowed to vote for their own players but submit review requests at the end of this voting stage,” the statement read.

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Director – High Performance Nadeem Khan and GM Commercial Imran Ahmed Khan reviewed the list factors including national team performances, domestic performances and perceived T20 brand value were taken into account while finalising the categories.

The sixth edition of the lucrative T20 tournament is reportedly set to begin on February 20 in Karachi with hosts and reigning champions Karachi Kings taking on last year’s winners Quetta Gladiators.