Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Premier League: Tottenham’s Mourinho praises Kane, Son following Arsenal triumph

Spurs register 2-0 win over North-London rivals on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Premier League: Tottenham’s Mourinho praises Kane, Son following Arsenal triumph

Photo Courtesy: SpursOfficial/Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was all in praise for forwards Harry Kane and Son-Heung Min following their 2-0 win over their North-London rivals Arsenal in their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The game was dominated by the attacking duo, who have shredded defences this season.

Tottenham took the lead in the fixture in the 13th minute with a wonder goal from the South Korean, who curled a brilliant long-range effort into the top corner after being set free down the left by Kane.

The home side, also playing in front of fans, doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as they took apart their local rivals on the break.

Giovani Lo Celso played in Son, who returned the earlier favour to tee up Kane to smash in from close range.

Son and Kane have now combined for 31 Premier League goals, the second most of any pair after Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36).

Tottenham, who have not lost a league match since the opening day of the season, now have 24 points after 11 matches, level with Liverpool and two clear of Chelsea.

Mourinho praised his star forwards for their all-round contribution.

“Harry Kane clearing balls in the box, Sonny for the first 60 minutes as a winger and then a second striker — it is not just about scoring goals and being world-class players,” he told Sky Sports. “It is about being great guys and doing your best for the team. We grew up. I can imagine lots of people can imagine three matches in a row — against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal — would be a moment for us to drop points and go back to ‘normality’ but we didn’t go back to ‘normality’, we are there.”

Arsenal, by contrast, are now 15th in the Premier League following their sixth defeat of the season, and struggling badly for goals.

‘Touching’ win

Defending champions Liverpool, on the other hand, turned on the style for their returning fans as they beat Wolverhampton Wolves 4-0 to join Tottenham at the top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had not had the chance to play in front of their supporters since they ended their 30-year wait to be crowned English champions but made up for lost time.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” rang out around Anfield as 2,000 home fans — the maximum allowed under coronavirus rules — witnessed strikes from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and an own goal.

Liverpool and Wolves both looked dangerous on the counter-attack in the early stages of the late game at Anfield, with the home side taking the lead when Salah capitalised on an error by Wolves captain Conor Coady.

Wijnaldum made it 2-0 with a wonderful curled finish shortly before the hour mark and Matip put the game beyond Wolves with a close-range header before the late own goal from Nelson Semedo.

Liverpool have now won 31 of their past 32 home league games, scoring 93 goals while conceding just 25.

“The game, the atmosphere, it was so nice I had goosebumps,” an emotional Klopp told the BBC. “They started ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ — really nice. I never knew it could feel that good.

“This started in February and we were waiting to get normality back. Normality is good — I don’t think we appreciated it as much. It was very, very touching.”

Moreover, Leicester ended the day in fourth spot, struck late to beat rock-bottom Sheffield United 2-1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
arsenal Football liverpool Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Premier League, Football, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool vs Wolves, Wolves vs Liverpool,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.