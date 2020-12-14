PCB to announce new chief selector within seven days

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has confirmed that the senior team’s chief selector will be announced within a week.

He made the announcement during an interaction with the media on Monday at the Karachi Press Club.

“We will try to announce the appointment by the end of this week,” he replied to a question in this regard. “The name of the chairman of the selection and cricket committee will be revealed by Sunday or Monday.”

He said that there are favourites for every role based on different abilities but it did not mean that they have selected them beforehand. “There are favourites for every role in the field in every society like in England or Australia. It is not something new which is happening in Pakistan.”

Khan said that the governing body is an autonomous institution which does not take any dictation. “We were reconstituted in 2019 and the [PCB patron-in-chief] Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is a former player himself, has an opinion on the matters but it doesn’t mean he goes around giving directions. He has a hands-off role. We are an autonomous system under which the Chairman Ehsan Mani makes his own decision.”