Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB to announce new chief selector within seven days

CEO Wasim Khan confirms development during media interaction

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PCB to announce new chief selector within seven days

Photo: AFP

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has confirmed that the senior team’s chief selector will be announced within a week.

He made the announcement during an interaction with the media on Monday at the Karachi Press Club.

“We will try to announce the appointment by the end of this week,” he replied to a question in this regard. “The name of the chairman of the selection and cricket committee will be revealed by Sunday or Monday.”

He said that there are favourites for every role based on different abilities but it did not mean that they have selected them beforehand. “There are favourites for every role in the field in every society like in England or Australia. It is not something new which is happening in Pakistan.”

Khan said that the governing body is an autonomous institution which does not take any dictation. “We were reconstituted in 2019 and the [PCB patron-in-chief] Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is a former player himself, has an opinion on the matters but it doesn’t mean he goes around giving directions. He has a hands-off role. We are an autonomous system under which the Chairman Ehsan Mani makes his own decision.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, PCB chief selector, PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Wasim Khan PCB,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan's Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Watch: Pakistan's Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Babar Azam calls South Africa tour 'critical' for Pakistan
Babar Azam calls South Africa tour ‘critical’ for Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed was a very good leader, says Mickey Arthur
Sarfaraz Ahmed was a very good leader, says Mickey Arthur
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.