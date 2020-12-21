Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
PCB to allow family travel with cricketers on tours: reports

Decision to be taken relieve mental stress during quarantine

Cricket Pakistan

Pakistan cricketers have been reportedly granted permission to take their family members with them on foreign tours next year.

Green Caps are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe, South Africa, England and the West Indies in 2021.

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board has given the nod to allow family members with the players on the tour in order to relieve the mental stress during the mandatory isolation period.

The players and their family members will both have to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures that will be set in place in the touring countries.

Pakistan players underwent strict 14-day isolation period in New Zealand where several players were tested positive for the disease.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq admitted in media interaction later that they thought about withdrawing from the tour due to the mental stress being faced by the visiting squad during quarantine period where the players were not allowed to even train within the facility.

 
