HOME > Cricket

PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand

Board believes players are not dangerous to anyone

Posted: Dec 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly asked the New Zealand Government to share the details of the players who were tested positive for the coronavirus.

Six players were diagnosed with the pathogen whereas the results of four others were declared historic i.e. noninfectious.

PCB’s Head of Sports Medicine Department Dr. Sohail Saleem, while talking to The News, revealed that the board has asked for information about the players affected by the virus from the country’s health ministry.

“Since the authorities have declared that some of the cases are non-infectious (dead virus), we want to know the exact status of each case and also need in in-writing information on these cases following the second test,” he said. “Also, need to know the exact medical term to all these positives can pose any threat to others as to how many positive cases are carrying the active virus.”

He further stated that the players, who were tested positive for the disease ahead of the England tour, had recovered in time before their departure. “So, these players must be carrying dead-virus which is not dangerous to anyone.”

Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad are in New Zealand where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests.

