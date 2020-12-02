Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
PCB issues NOC to Imad Wasim for BBL: reports

All-rounder will play for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming season

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Star all-rounder Imad Wasim has been reportedly granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board to take part in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.

According to report by Cricket Pakistan, the 31-year-old has signed a contract with Melbourne Renegades.

Imad is currently part of the Green Caps squad which is touring New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests. He will leave the side for Australia following the 20-over matches.

However, the cricket board may ask the spinner to stay back in the country if his services are needed for the five-day games.

