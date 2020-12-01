PCB CEO highlights concerns about India hosting T20 World Cup

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has hinted that the next year’s International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in India could be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus situation in India.

According to figures by John Hopkins University, India has reported over nine million positive Covid-19 cases and is second on the list of the people most infected by the disease behind the United States.

The country has not managed to host an international cricketing events since the outbreak of the pathogen.

PCB CEO, while speaking with Cricket Baaz, speculated that the cricketing heavyweight could lose the hosting rights in wake of the crisis.

“There is still some uncertainty over the World T20 being held in India,” he said. “Largely because of the Covid-19 situation there. I believe if it will come do to such circumstances, the tournament can be organised in the UAE.”

The seventh edition of the tournament is scheduled to be contested from October 18 to November 14.

It was to be played in Australia initially this year but it was pushed back due to the pandemic situation and the hosting rights were awarded to India instead.