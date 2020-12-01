Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
PCB bans domestic bowler over breaching Covid-19 protocols

Board expresses dismay with Raza Hasan over his behaviour

Posted: Dec 1, 2020
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Northern Second XI left-arm spinner Raza Hasan from taking part in all the upcoming matches in the 2020-21 domestic season for breaching the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set against the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body made the announcement in a press release.

“Raza had left the bio-secure premises at a local hotel without seeking a prior clearance from the medical team as well as the PCB’s High Performance department,”

PCB’s Director High Performance expressed disappointment towards the player for not respecting the protocols.

“It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line,” he was quoted saying in the release. “As such, he has been expelled from the tournament and will not be allowed for the remaining season.”

He said that the cricket board will not tolerate players stepping over the line by their behaviour.

Recently, seven Pakistan cricketers were tested positive for the novel coronavirus during their ongoing tour of New Zealand. The side were warned that it will be sent back home if they are caught violating the SOPs for the second time.

Earlier, 12 players and staff members were reprimanded on breaking the bio-secure bubble during the National T20 Cup.

HOME  
 
 
