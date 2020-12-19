Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team

The 43-year-old replaces Misbah-ul-Haq in the role

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former middle-order batsman Muhammad Wasim as the chairman of the men’s senior team’s selection committee.

The 43-year-old has replaced Misbah-ul-Haq who resigned from the post earlier to focus on his coaching role with the national team.

PCB announced the development in a press release on its website on Saturday morning.

“Muhammad Wasim has been appointed as the Chairman of the Pakistan men’s national selection committee,” said the press release. “The appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani following the final round of online interviews, which were held on Thursday and Friday.”

The statement also confirmed that Wasim’s first assignment will be to select the squad for the two Tests and three T20Is series against South Africa around mid-January.

The former top-order batsman is currently the head coach of the Northern region who are placed on the second position in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with just two more round of matches to go.

Wasim represented Pakistan in 18 Tests and 25 ODIs in his career where he managed to score 1,326 runs which included two centuries and five half-centuries.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Muhammad Wasim Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.