PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former middle-order batsman Muhammad Wasim as the chairman of the men’s senior team’s selection committee.

The 43-year-old has replaced Misbah-ul-Haq who resigned from the post earlier to focus on his coaching role with the national team.

PCB announced the development in a press release on its website on Saturday morning.

“Muhammad Wasim has been appointed as the Chairman of the Pakistan men’s national selection committee,” said the press release. “The appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani following the final round of online interviews, which were held on Thursday and Friday.”

The statement also confirmed that Wasim’s first assignment will be to select the squad for the two Tests and three T20Is series against South Africa around mid-January.

The former top-order batsman is currently the head coach of the Northern region who are placed on the second position in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with just two more round of matches to go.

Wasim represented Pakistan in 18 Tests and 25 ODIs in his career where he managed to score 1,326 runs which included two centuries and five half-centuries.