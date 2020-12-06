Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pandya stars as India clinch T20I series against Australia

Visitors win second T20I by six wickets

Posted: Dec 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pandya stars as India clinch T20I series against Australia

Photo Courtesy: ICC/ Twitter

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya powered India to a gripping second T20I victory to take the series against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

The 27-year-old hit an enormous six off debutant Daniel Sams to get the winning runs—and victory by six wickets—with two balls to spare as the Men in Blue reached to 195-4.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan earlier hit 52 off 36 balls and Virat Kohli looked threatening before being caught behind for 40, giving Sams a prized wicket.

New skipper Matthew Wade and Steve Smith hit half-centuries apiece to carry Australia to 194 for five after batting first.

Wade, who was promoted to the captaincy after Aaron Finch was ruled out with injury, smacked 58 — and Smith chipped in with a breezy 46—after India won the toss and opted to bowl.

