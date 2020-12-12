Pakistan’s Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will return to Melbourne Stars for the 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The franchise made the announcement on their website.

“Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf will return to the Melbourne Stars in a major boost for the club,” the statement read. “With changes to international commitments and scheduling, 27 year-old Rauf is now available to play for the club in January.”

The 27-year-old had a successful outing in last season’s competition as he bagged 20 wickets in 10 matches which included a hat-trick against the Sydney Thunder and a five-wicket haul against Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf expressed excitement on being part of the Melbourne side for the second time.

“I’m very happy that I can come back to the Melbourne Stars this season and play at the MCG again,” Rauf was quoted saying in the press release. “It was an unbelievable journey last season and changed my life in so many ways. The Stars fans were very supportive of me and I can’t wait to play in front of them again. The support of all the Pakistan community in Melbourne was fantastic and hopefully we can put in some big performances this season.”

The Rawalpindi-born pacer is expected to arrive in early January and will play till the start of February