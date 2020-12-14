Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

Pakistan women’s cricket team to tour South Africa in January

Side to play six limited-overs matches in Durban, Pietermaritzburg

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan women’s cricket team will play three ODI and two T20Is in South Africa from January next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement in a press release.

“Pakistan women’s national cricket team will tour South Africa for three ODIs and three T20Is, which will be played in Durban and Pietermaritzburg from 20 January to 3 February,” the statement read. “In consultation and discussions with Cricket South Africa, the series has been finalised to ensure women’s cricket continues to build on the momentum and successes following the trailblazing ICC Women’s Championship 2017-2020, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cups 2018 and 2020.”

It added: “This additional series has also been organised to help both Pakistan and South Africa prepare for the upcoming assignments, in particular Pakistan, who will feature in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in July 2021 for the event proper to be held in New Zealand in early 2022. South Africa, along with world champions England, Australia, India and hosts New Zealand, have already qualified for the World Cup after securing top positions in the ICC Women’s Championship 2017-20.”

The tour begins with the 50-overs games where the series opener will be played on January 20 in Durban whereas the second game will also be played at the same venue three days later. The side will head to Pietermaritzburg for the third and final ODI.

Pietermaritzburg will then host the first and second T20I on January 29 and 31 whereas the third game will be played in Durban on February.

Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
Pakistan, South Africa, Pakistan Women, South Africa Women, Pakistan Women tour of South Africa, Pakistan Women tour of South Africa 2020, Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, Women's Cricket,
 

