Pakistan women’s cricket team begins preparations for South Africa tour

Pakistan women’s cricket team got their preparations underway for the upcoming limited-overs tour of South Africa on Wednesday.

The sessions are being held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi. The Pakistan Cricket Board shared images of the team’s training sessions on Twitter.

Women's training camp underway at the Hanif Mohammad HPC, National Stadium Karachi.

Durban and Pietermaritzburg will play host to the six limited-overs fixtures.

Pakistan’s tour gets underway with the 50-overs games where the series opener will be played on January 20 in Durban whereas the second game will also be played at the same venue on January 23.

The sides will then head to Pietermaritzburg for the third and final ODI on January 26. The same venue will then host the first and second T20I on January 29 and 31 whereas the final game of the tour will be played in Durban.