Pakistan to get its first motorsports arena

The construction of Pakistan’s first-ever motorsports arena is underway in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

KP Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, while speaking in Samaa TV program Naya Din, shared the details of the project.

“There will be three tracks in the arena,” he said. “The off-road racing track will be 2.48km long whereas the 1km-long circuit will be made for drag race competitions. The length for the asphalt race track is 4.63km.”

He said that project will be of professional level. “The consultant for the project had studied the model of the Lakeview Park in Islamabad and Dubai motorsports arena and it will be even better than that.”

The director-general went on to say that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the design for the sports project, adding that they have been directed that every project should meet international requirement.

Speaking on the financial model, Khattak went on to state that the estimate of the project is Rs2 billion and it is based on public and private investment and would be completed within two-and-a-half years.

He said that 4000 spectators can be accommodated across three stories at 360 degrees. He added that the arena will also have a hospitality section and a restaurant.

Khattak said that a residential area will also be made within the premises that will accommodate overseas racers taking part in racing competitions.