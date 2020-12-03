Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Motorsport

Pakistan to get its first motorsports arena

The facility is under construction in Nowshera

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Pakistan to get its first motorsports arena

File Photo: AFP

The construction of Pakistan’s first-ever motorsports arena is underway in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

KP Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, while speaking in Samaa TV program Naya Din, shared the details of the project.

“There will be three tracks in the arena,” he said. “The off-road racing track will be 2.48km long whereas the 1km-long circuit will be made for drag race competitions. The length for the asphalt race track is 4.63km.”

He said that project will be of professional level. “The consultant for the project had studied the model of the Lakeview Park in Islamabad and Dubai motorsports arena and it will be even better than that.”

The director-general went on to say that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the design for the sports project, adding that they have been directed that every project should meet international requirement. 

Speaking on the financial model, Khattak went on to state that the estimate of the project is Rs2 billion and it is based on public and private investment and would be completed within two-and-a-half years.

He said that 4000 spectators can be accommodated across three stories at 360 degrees. He added that the arena will also have a hospitality section and a restaurant.

Khattak said that a residential area will also be made within the premises that will accommodate overseas racers taking part in racing competitions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khyber pakhtunkhwa Motorsports nowshera
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Motorsports, Nowshera, Off-Road Racing, Asphalt Racing, Drag Racing, Pakistan motorsports, Asfandyar Khattak,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's death
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s death
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother's health...
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.