Pakistan team to skip New Zealand A practice match: reports

Pakistan will reportedly play a series of intra-squad matches prior to their upcoming fixtures against New Zealand.

According to a report by Stuff, the intra-squad matches will be played in Queenstown from December 10 to 13 to prepare for their upcoming three T20Is and two Tests against the Black Caps.

It is believed that New Zealand Cricket is supportive of the Pakistan cricket team’s decision.

Three 20-over games will be played on December 18, 20 and 20 and they will be followed by two five-day games on December 26 and January 3, respectively.

Earlier, after another round of testing, two more Pakistan cricketers have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is unclear how these new cases have emerged as the team is currently going through isolation in a hotel in Christchurch where they are not allowed to train.