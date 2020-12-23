Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Pakistan team reaches Tauranga for first New Zealand Test

PCB shares pictures of Green Caps' arrival on social media

Posted: Dec 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan team reaches Tauranga for first New Zealand Test

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday arrived in Tauranga to take part in the first Test against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared images of the team’s arrival on social media website Twitter.

The Green Caps are heading into the two-match Test series on the back of a 2-1 series defeat in the 20-overs format.

The opening game will be played on December 26.

