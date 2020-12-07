Pakistan team allowed to leave managed isolation: reports

The Pakistan cricket team have been reportedly granted permission to leave their managed isolation in in New Zealand.

The 52-member squad was going through a mandatory 14-day isolation period ever since landing in the country where they were tested repeatedly for coronavirus.

According to sources, the latest round of testing was conducted on Sunday where all the results came back negative.

The visiting players along with the support staff will now travel to Queenstown on Tuesday where their final medical tests will be conducted.

After the medical examination, the players will take part a series of intra-squad fixtures as a part of the preparation for the upcoming fixtures against the Black Caps.

The Green Caps are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against the Kane Williamson’s side starting from December 18.