Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced

Draft order for the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was announced on Wednesday.

Two-time champions Islamabad United will be making the first pick followed by Multan Sultans.

2020’s finalist Lahore Qalandars are third in line for selection whereas the fourth pick goes to 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi.

The fifth and sixth pick will be made by 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators and the reigning champions Karachi Kings respectively.

According to a Cricket Pakistan report, Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan said that the draft would be held at the end of January next year whereas the tournament is likely to be staged at the end of February.

“We are looking to start from February 20th to March 21st and these are the tentative dates just like the last season,” Khan quoted in the report. “We have informed the franchises and they are aware of these dates.”