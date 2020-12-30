Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof pulls out of South Africa tour

Pakistan women’s team captain Bismah Maroof will not take part in the South Africa tour due to family reasons.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement in its press release on Wednesday.

“Bismah approached us with a request to be exempted from next month’s tour to South Africa for family reasons, which we have accepted,” women’s team chief selector Urooj Mumtaz was quoted saying in the statement. “She was obviously disappointed to miss the series, but family always has to come first.”

The left-handed batswoman took part in the training camp in Karachi since before leaving for Lahore on Wednesday to meet her family members.

The former cricket added that the 17-member squad for the six-match limited-overs tour will be announced on Thursday.