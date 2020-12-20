Pakistan Shaheens triumph over New Zealand A in four-day match

Pakistan Shaheens registered an 89-run win over New Zealand A in their four-day practice match at Whangarei on Sunday.

The visitor began fourth day’s play on their overnight score of 318-9 and were soon dismissed for 329, setting a target of 298 for the hosts to win.

Matt Henry was the most successful bowler for the Black Caps as he returned with figures of 6-53 in 25.3 overs.

In reply, the hosts were sent packing for 208 with pacers Amad Butt and Naseem Shah taking three wickets each.

Nathan Smith was the top-scorer for the side with 45 off 108 balls which included four fours and a six whereas Joe Carter and Michael Bracewell chipped in with their respective knock of 30 each.