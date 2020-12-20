Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan Shaheens triumph over New Zealand A in four-day match

Rohail Nazir's side register 89-run win at Whangarei

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan Shaheens triumph over New Zealand A in four-day match

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Listen
Pakistan Shaheens registered an 89-run win over New Zealand A in their four-day practice match at Whangarei on Sunday. The visitor began fourth day's play on their overnight score of 318-9 and were soon dismissed for 329, setting a target of 298 for the hosts to win. Matt Henry was the most successful bowler for the Black Caps as he returned with figures of 6-53 in 25.3 overs. In reply, the hosts were sent packing for 208 with pacers Amad Butt and Naseem Shah taking three wickets each. Nathan Smith was the top-scorer for the side with 45 off 108 balls which included four fours and a six whereas Joe Carter and Michael Bracewell chipped in with their respective knock of 30 each.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket new zealand Pakistan

Pakistan Shaheens registered an 89-run win over New Zealand A in their four-day practice match at Whangarei on Sunday.

The visitor began fourth day’s play on their overnight score of 318-9 and were soon dismissed for 329, setting a target of 298 for the hosts to win.

Matt Henry was the most successful bowler for the Black Caps as he returned with figures of 6-53 in 25.3 overs.

In reply, the hosts were sent packing for 208 with pacers Amad Butt and Naseem Shah taking three wickets each.

Nathan Smith was the top-scorer for the side with 45 off 108 balls which included four fours and a six whereas Joe Carter and Michael Bracewell chipped in with their respective knock of 30 each.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, New Zealand, New Zealand A, Pakistan Shaheens, Pakistan Shaheens vs New Zealand A, Pakistan Shaheens vs New Zealand A 2020, Pakistan Shaheens vs New Zealand A 2020 score, Pakistan Shaheens vs New Zealand A 2020 final score, Pakistan Shaheens vs New Zealand A 2020 highlights, Pakistan Shaheens vs New Zealand A 2020 match highlights, Pakistan Shaheens vs New Zealand A 2020 scorecard, Pakistan Shaheens vs New Zealand A 2020 scoreboard, Pakistan Shaheens win,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.