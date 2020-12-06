Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is

Three-match series to begin from December 18

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is

Photo: AFP

Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has been included in the 18-member squad for the T20I series against New Zealand.

The Karachi-born was rested for the home series against Zimbabwe and has struggled to find his spot in the squad after losing the captaincy of the national team in 2019.

All-rounder Hussain Talat—who had an impressive outing in the National T20 Cup for Southern Punjab where he scored a fighting half-century in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—has also been called in the squad.

The left-handed batsman has not represented the national team in nay format since February 2019.

The Green Caps will face Kiwis in the three-match series, starting with the game in Auckland on December 18.

The series will be followed by two Test matches with the first one to be played in Mount Maunganui on December 26.

Pakistan squad for T20Is against New Zealand:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz.

