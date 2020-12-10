Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match

Queenstown hosts scenario-based game

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan cricket team are taking part in an intra-squad match in Queenstown as part of their preparations for the upcoming fixtures against New Zealand.

The players have been asked to complete objectives in the scenario-based game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has shared images of the intra-squad matches on its Twitter account.

The side began its preparations for the five-match tour on Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s side are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests on the tour. The three 20-over games will be played on December 18, 20 and 22 in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier respectively.

Mount Maunganui hosts the first Test on December 26 whereas the second five-day game will be played on January 3 in Christchurch.

