Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq doubtful for New Zealand Test series

Left-handed batsman suffered thumb fracture while training

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq doubtful for New Zealand Test series

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Pakistan’s opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq’s participation in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand is in doubt.

The left-hander, who is currently part of the Shaheen’s squad, has suffered a fractured thumb while training which also ruled him out from the only four-day match against New Zealand A.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release issued on their website on Sunday.

The statement further confirmed that Imam has been advised a 12-day rest in order to recover from the injury which also put his participation prospect in doubt for the two-match Test series against the Black Caps which will begin from December 26.

The Peshawar Zalmi opener has represented the Men in Green in 11 Tests in his career where he has managed to score 485 runs at an average of 25.52, which included three fifties.

