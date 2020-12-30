Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand

Pakistan fans were over the moon with left-handed batsman Fawad Alam’s performance in the first Test against New Zealand at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium.

Users of social media website Twitter took to the micro-blogging website to laud the 35-year-old Alam’s performance.

“It’s difficult to beat a man who doesn’t wants to give up”♥️

~Mike Tyson



A fighting knock by Fawad Alam🔥#Fawadalam #PAKvNZ #comeback pic.twitter.com/Y9qFTGInOl — Ahmiofficial02 (@Ahmed65973635) December 30, 2020

Thank you #FawadAlam for giving me a new perspective on life. That of perseverance, determination, grit & humbleness.

Knocking on closed doors for over a decade knowing fully well that they will open one day. Now thats next level belief.

Thank you#Fawadmania #Fawadism #NZvPAK https://t.co/2Tv9k4JUL5 — Ismail Jilani (@Ismail_Jilani) December 30, 2020

#FawadAlam deserves appreciation not only for scoring a hundred but for showing character when he was written off for almost 10 years. He believed in himself and showed a lot of determination, courage, and character.

THIS is a good life lesson. — Waheed (@W_H_eD) December 30, 2020

Century After one decade

Hard work pay off #fawadalam is love pic.twitter.com/8jHa6Wv9Zb — Muhammad Saqib Saeed (@sqbsed) December 30, 2020

Hindi 🙆 ..great knock 💥as someone once said ~ khelte hue hum haar skte Hain, but hum kamaate Kya Hain “RESPECT”. Keep up the spirit 🙌#NZvsPAK #FawadAlam — Ankita (@AnkitaGarhewal) December 30, 2020

Its all about #fawadalam today

11 years of Patience

11 years of Struggle

11 Years of Determination

Take a Bow 🤠

Proved the World his Calibre and Class that was kept Hidden and Put Aside despite being 3rd Ranked in the World for Highest Average in First Class Cricket pic.twitter.com/Kq4hSEv6eg — Hamza Safdar (@Hamzasafdar23) December 30, 2020

10 years and still the best in business. Fawad Alam you beauty. ❤️#PakvsNz #FawadAlam #TestCricket — BeingSufyan (@SufyanBaig11) December 30, 2020

The Karachi-born batsman top-scored with 102 with the help of 14 boundaries. He also put on a 165-run partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan to bring the side closer to saving the series opener.

However, the side was dismissed for 271 with just more than four overs of play left in the day.