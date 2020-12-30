Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand

Twitter users laud left-handed batsman's performance in first Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fans were over the moon with left-handed batsman Fawad Alam’s performance in the first Test against New Zealand at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium.

Users of social media website Twitter took to the micro-blogging website to laud the 35-year-old Alam’s performance.

The Karachi-born batsman top-scored with 102 with the help of 14 boundaries. He also put on a 165-run partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan to bring the side closer to saving the series opener.

However, the side was dismissed for 271 with just more than four overs of play left in the day.

Cricket fawad alam new zealand Pakistan
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Fawad Alam, New Zealand, Fawad Alam century, Fawad Alam century vs New Zealand, New Zealand vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020-21, New Zealand vs Pakistan Test series 2020-21, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series 2020-21, Pakistan vs New Zealand 2020-21,
 

