Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand

Twitter users laud left-handed batsman's performance in first Test
Pakistan fans were over the moon with left-handed batsman Fawad Alam’s performance in the first Test against New Zealand at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium.
Users of social media website Twitter took to the micro-blogging website to laud the 35-year-old Alam’s performance.
“It’s difficult to beat a man who doesn’t wants to give up”♥️— Ahmiofficial02 (@Ahmed65973635) December 30, 2020
~Mike Tyson
A fighting knock by Fawad Alam🔥#Fawadalam #PAKvNZ #comeback pic.twitter.com/Y9qFTGInOl
Thank you #FawadAlam for giving me a new perspective on life. That of perseverance, determination, grit & humbleness.— Ismail Jilani (@Ismail_Jilani) December 30, 2020
Knocking on closed doors for over a decade knowing fully well that they will open one day. Now thats next level belief.
Thank you#Fawadmania #Fawadism #NZvPAK https://t.co/2Tv9k4JUL5
#FawadAlam deserves appreciation not only for scoring a hundred but for showing character when he was written off for almost 10 years. He believed in himself and showed a lot of determination, courage, and character.— Waheed (@W_H_eD) December 30, 2020
THIS is a good life lesson.
Century After one decade— Muhammad Saqib Saeed (@sqbsed) December 30, 2020
Hard work pay off #fawadalam is love pic.twitter.com/8jHa6Wv9Zb
Hindi 🙆 ..great knock 💥as someone once said ~ khelte hue hum haar skte Hain, but hum kamaate Kya Hain “RESPECT”. Keep up the spirit 🙌#NZvsPAK #FawadAlam— Ankita (@AnkitaGarhewal) December 30, 2020
Its all about #fawadalam today— Hamza Safdar (@Hamzasafdar23) December 30, 2020
11 years of Patience
11 years of Struggle
11 Years of Determination
Take a Bow 🤠
Proved the World his Calibre and Class that was kept Hidden and Put Aside despite being 3rd Ranked in the World for Highest Average in First Class Cricket pic.twitter.com/Kq4hSEv6eg
10 years and still the best in business. Fawad Alam you beauty. ❤️#PakvsNz #FawadAlam #TestCricket— BeingSufyan (@SufyanBaig11) December 30, 2020
The Karachi-born batsman top-scored with 102 with the help of 14 boundaries. He also put on a 165-run partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan to bring the side closer to saving the series opener.
However, the side was dismissed for 271 with just more than four overs of play left in the day.