Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan cricketers complete isolation period in New Zealand

They were going through a mandatory 14-day isolation period

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Pakistan cricketers complete isolation period in New Zealand

Photo Courtesy: AzharAli_/Twitter

The Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand have left for Queenstown after completing their mandatory isolation period in Christchurch as part of safety protocols against the novel coronavirus.

The side will play a series of intra-squad match to prepare for the upcoming fixtures against the hosts.

The Standard Operating Procedures will no longer be applicable on the team. The players can now roam around without any restrictions.

Former Test captain Azhar Ali shared pictures of himself with his teammates on Twitter.

The squad was going through a mandatory 14-day isolation period ever since landing in the country where they were tested repeatedly for coronavirus.

The side were issued a final warning of being sent back if their members were caught violating the SOPs for the second time.

However, the side has not begun its preparations for the three T20Is and two Tests which will be played from this month.

