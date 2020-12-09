Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan cricketers begin training sessions in New Zealand

Green Caps gearing up for upcoming three T20Is, two Tests

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Pakistan cricketers begin training sessions in New Zealand

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan cricketers began their preparations for the upcoming fixtures against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Babar Azam-led Green Caps are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against the hosts starting December 18.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared pictures of the practice sessions taking place in Queenstown on its Twitter account. The side will also play a series of intra-squad practice matches in order to maximize their training.

Several Pakistan cricketers tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in the country. The players completed a mandatory two-week isolation period as part of safety protocols against the virus.

They were restrained from holding practice sessions by New Zealand’s health ministry over fears of the disease’s transmission among members of the squads.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan, new zealand, cricket, queenstown, pakistan cricketers, pakistan tour of new zealand 2020 squad, new zealand tour of pakistan 2002, pak vs nz t20, pakistan squad for new zealand 2020, pak vs nz test, south africa tour of pakistan 2020, pak vs nz t20 2020, pakistan cricket schedule 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players' ‘patience’ in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players’ ‘patience’ in New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.