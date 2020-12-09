Pakistan cricketers begin training sessions in New Zealand

Pakistan cricketers began their preparations for the upcoming fixtures against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Babar Azam-led Green Caps are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against the hosts starting December 18.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared pictures of the practice sessions taking place in Queenstown on its Twitter account. The side will also play a series of intra-squad practice matches in order to maximize their training.

Several Pakistan cricketers tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in the country. The players completed a mandatory two-week isolation period as part of safety protocols against the virus.

They were restrained from holding practice sessions by New Zealand’s health ministry over fears of the disease’s transmission among members of the squads.