Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan arrive in Auckland for New Zealand T20I series opener

PCB shares pictures of team’s arrival on Twitter

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan arrive in Auckland for New Zealand T20I series opener

File Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Auckland on Tuesday for the first of the three T20Is against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared images of the team’s arrival in the city on Twitter.

The series opener will be played on December 18 whereas Napier and Hamilton will hold the remaining two games on December 20 and 22 respectively.

FaceBook WhatsApp
auckland Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, New Zealand, Auckland, Pakistan vs New Zealand, pakistan, new zealand, cricket, pakistan tour of new zealand, pakistan tour of new zealand 2020-21, new zealand vs pakistan, new zealand vs pakistan 2020-21, pakistan vs new zealand 2020-21, pakistan vs new zealand, pakistan cricket, new zealand cricket, PAKvNZ, NZvPAK
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan's Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Watch: Pakistan's Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.