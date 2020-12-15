Pakistan arrive in Auckland for New Zealand T20I series opener

PCB shares pictures of team’s arrival on Twitter
The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Auckland on Tuesday for the first of the three T20Is against New Zealand.
The Pakistan Cricket Board shared images of the team’s arrival in the city on Twitter.
🛬 Auckland#HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/IYomT0tDHg— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 15, 2020
The series opener will be played on December 18 whereas Napier and Hamilton will hold the remaining two games on December 20 and 22 respectively.