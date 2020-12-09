Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the schedule of the upcoming home fixtures against South Africa.

The Proteas are touring the country for the first time in 14 years.

South Africa will play two Tests and three T20Is in Pakistan.

The first Test will be played on January 26 in Karachi whereas Rawalpindi will host the second game on February 4.

Lahore will stage three 20-over games on February 11, 13 and 14.

The visitors will undergo a quarantine period following their arrival on January 16. They will be cleared to stage intra-squad matches and practice sessions after testing negative for the coronavirus.

South Africa’s last tour to Pakistan was in 2007 when they won the two-match Test series 1-0. They went on to win the five-match ODI series 3-2.

The Green Caps have not won a Test series against the Proteas in the past 18 years.

Proteas are ranked sixth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings whereas while Pakistan trails by just a position.

Pakistan will be hosting South Africa in a T20I series for the first time in its history.