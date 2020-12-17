Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I

Pakistan on Thursday announced the 15-member squad for the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland.

Shadab Khan will lead the side in absence of regular skipper Babar Azam who has been ruled out of the tour over a thumb fracture.

Squad for the first #NZvPAK T20I:



Shadab Khan (c)

Abdullah Shafique

Faheem Ashraf

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hussain Talat

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Rizwan

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Wahab Riaz#backtheboysingreen pic.twitter.com/sL9Abp9GPV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 17, 2020

Shadab said that leading the Green Caps is an honour for him but the absence of the talisman batsman will be felt.

“His absence in the side will be surely felt,” the all-rounder said. “However, it will provide an opportunity for new players to step up and showcase their talent.”

Shadab, expressing optimism of scoring big runs in the opening game of the three-match series, said that he has experience of playing in Auckland where the boundaries are short.

The leg-spinner relished the opportunity of playing in the presence of spectators again.