Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I

Shadab Khan to lead Green Caps in series opener

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I

Photo: AFP

Pakistan on Thursday announced the 15-member squad for the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland.

Shadab Khan will lead the side in absence of regular skipper Babar Azam who has been ruled out of the tour over a thumb fracture.

Shadab said that leading the Green Caps is an honour for him but the absence of the talisman batsman will be felt.

“His absence in the side will be surely felt,” the all-rounder said. “However, it will provide an opportunity for new players to step up and showcase their talent.”

Shadab, expressing optimism of scoring big runs in the opening game of the three-match series, said that he has experience of playing in Auckland where the boundaries are short.

The leg-spinner relished the opportunity of playing in the presence of spectators again.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan, new zealand, cricket, green caps, pakistan vs new zealand, new zealand vs pakistan, pakistan vs new zealand 2020-21, new zealand vs pakistan 2020-21, pakistan vs new zealand 1st t20 2020, pakistan squad, pakistan tour of new zealand 2020-21, pakistan tour of new zealand, pakistan cricket team in new zealand, pakistan cricket team in new zealand 2020-21, pakistan vs new zealand 1st t20 scores, pakistan vs new zealand 1st t20 highlights, pakistan vs new zealand 1st t20 scorecard, pakistan vs new zealand 1st t20 match result, new zealand vs pakistan 1st t20 scores, new zealand vs pakistan 1st t20 highlights, new zealand vs pakistan 1st t20 scorecard, new zealand vs pakistan 1st t20 match result,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.