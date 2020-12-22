Live Blog: Conway anchors New Zealand to 173-7 in third Pakistan T20I

Pakistan will be needing that aggressive intent from Mohammad Rizwan at the moment but the wicketkeeper needs to play a responsible innings as well.

Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali are out in the middle for the run chase.

Pakistan have been set a 174-run target by New Zealand in the third and final T20I at Napier. Let’s see how the run chase turns out.

WICKET: Devon Conway departs after being caught off Haris Rauf’s bowling. He played a a superb 63-run knock which came off 45 balls and included seven boundaries and a six. New Zealand 169-7 in 19.3 overs.

WICKET: Scott Kuggleijn hits Shaheen Shah Afridi for a four and a six before getting caught out for 14 off six deliveries. New Zealand 159-6 in 18.3 overs.

UPDATE: Conway flicks Haris Rauf for a six to complete his half-century.

WICKET: Faheem Ashraf gets his third by getting James Neesham caught out for two off four deliveries. New Zealand 128-5 were 16.2 overs.

UPDATE: New Zealand were 128-4 at the end of 16th over with Devon Conway and James Neesham at the crease. Still plenty of action left to go.

WICKET: The 51-run partnership comes to an end as Glenn Phillips is caught off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling for 31 from 20 balls. New Zealand 109-4 in 14.1 overs.

Glenn Phillips takes the Kiwi past 100 in 12.5 overs with a boundary.

New Zealand have crossed the 100-run mark!



How many will they end up with?#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/G07IvEGMYW — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2020

Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway have put on a crucial fourth-wicket partnership but can they take the side all the way?

There is a bit of a light issue and the play has been stopped due to sun glare. We will be back in several minutes.

A cricket fan has some words of advice for the PCB management

پاکستان نے ماضی میں جتنے بھی میچ جیتے ہیں وہ سپن باؤلنگ سے جیتے ہیں۔ سعید اجمل، آفریدی اور حفیظ آپ کو میچ جتواتے آئے ہیں اب آپ کا سب سے کمزور شعبہ سپن باؤلنگ ہی ہے اس پر توجہ دیں۔#PAKvNZ — Usman Qureshi (@Maaani007) December 22, 2020

UPDATE: That’s the halfway mark and New Zealand are 76-3 in 10 overs with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips are the crease.

Head of PTV Sports Dr. Nauman Niaz is feeling sympathetic towards youngster Abdullah Shafique on how his campaign against the Black Caps turned out

Feeling bad for Abdullah Shafiq. I believe he is richly talented & was picked prematurely on the team for NZ tour. Now dropping him after two failures won’t help his confidence. We have tried two wrongs making a right. He should have been backed once thrown in. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) December 22, 2020

ESPNcricinfo’s Danyal Rasool believes Pakistan are now just playing to salvage some pride left in them following their drubbing in the first two games.

I see Pakistan are at the "now the series is gone we might as well do something interesting" stage of the tour. #NZvPak — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) December 22, 2020

Samaa TV’s Shoaib Jatt says Pakistan’s performance today is a whole different ball game compared to the previous two fixtures.

So far Pakistan is going well — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) December 22, 2020

Sports enthusiast Raza Haidery believes this Pakistan side is a whole different unit.

Where was this Pakistan side in the previous games? — Raza Haidery (@razahaidery90) December 22, 2020

WICKET: Faheem Ashraf bowls a ripper to clean bowl Tim Seifert for 35 off 20 balls. New Zealand 58-3 in 7.2 overs.

Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad has something to say on team selection

Ross Taylor is a giant figure in NZ and 4th best ODI batsman after Kohli, Rohit, Babar. NZ dropped him from T20Is mainly due to low strike-rate. Being good in one format doesn't guarantee you a spot in other formats. But in Pakistan if you're good in one, you're good in all. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 21, 2020

WICKET: A crucial wicket for Pakistan as captain Kane Williamson is bowled for one off four balls by Faheem Ashraf. New Zealand 45-2 in 5.3 overs.

A cricket fan from Kashmir has an interesting question

Jab ye khelte hain to lagta makhan pitch hai. Lkn hamari baari pe?😳#PAKvNZ #NZvPAK — A م Z 🥀 (@parhle_Moiez) December 22, 2020

Captain Kane Williamson at the crease now

WICKET: Haris Rauf with the much needed breakthrough as Martin Guptill departs for 19 from 16 balls. New Zealand are 40-1 in 4.3 overs.

Pakistan and bowlers are being taken to the cleaners by Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert in the powerplay.

This fan believes there is no difference between Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hasnain at the moment

Chasing 180 today.

Wahab replaced by his younger version Husnain, who is still playing cricket coz 2 yrs back he bowled one 150kph delivery.

Hussain AB Devilliers Talat is back

Young prodigy Iftikhar is back..



Sorry but team is filled with parchis#NZvPAK #Cricket #PAKvNZ — Nabeel Siddiqui (@Nabeel_A_Sidd) December 22, 2020

The Black Caps are cruising at a scoring rate of 7.67

Tim Seifert is continuing his sublime form in the series. Some fans are finding his batting style similar to that of legendary batsman Brendon McCullum.

Am I the only one who thinks Tim Siefert copying Mccullum…..#PAKvNZ — Usman Qureshi (@Maaani007) December 22, 2020

A cricket fan turns his criticism guns towards the Pakistan Cricket Board for its way of dealing with the team affairs.

ہر آنے والا بنی بنائی ٹیم کو توڑ کر اپنے تجربات کرتا ہے اپنے پچھلوں والوں کو برا بھلا کہتا ہے اور اپنے تین چار سال پورے کر کے چلا جاتا ہے پھر نیا آنے والا اپنے تجربات شروع کرتا ہے — Ahmed Farooqui (@systechdxb) December 21, 2020

Seasoned cricket journalist Syed Yahya Hussaini is clearly displeased at head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for not including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for today’s game.

سمجھ سے باہر ہے ، دورہ نیوزی لینڈ پر @SarfarazA_54 کو کیوں لے کر گئے ہیں، @iMRizwanPak کی جگہ تیسرے ٹی 20 میں سابق کپتان کو موقع دینا بنتا تھا، البتہ صاف باہر ہے ، صرف ضد اور ہٹ دھرمی @captainmisbahpk کا اب وطیرہ بنتا جارہا ہے، اس طرح ٹیمیں تھوڑی بنتی ہیں ۔ — Syed Yahya Hussaini (@SYahyaHussaini) December 22, 2020

Before the action gets underway at Napier, lets take a look at what the fans have to say about today’s game.

Mo Rizwan needs to play a responsible innings today. #NZvPAK — Fayez (@Fayezhuda88) December 22, 2020

MashAllah 9 bowlers in playing XI but asal msla batting ha .. 😏#NZvPAK — Talʜa 🇵🇰 (@_ta1ha) December 22, 2020

Usman Qadir deserved a chance to play after winning that MoS award in his debut series. #NZvPAK — Abdul Baseer (@IamKhanAB) December 22, 2020

Pakistan to win 3rd t20i#NzvPak — Haider (@iAhmadMukhtar) December 22, 2020

Have the black caps won a toss this year yet?? #NZvPAK — Zac Fairhall (@fairsackhall) December 22, 2020

Pakistan make three changes to their side as Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed and Hussain Talat come in for Abdullah Shafique, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Pakistan XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

News from the centre is that Pakistan have won the toss and they are invited the Black Caps to bat.

Shadab Khan’s side are heading into the fixture to avoid a series sweep whereas the hosts are looking to continue their dominant performance in the series.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third and final T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at Napier