Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Cricket

Live Blog: Conway anchors New Zealand to 173-7 in third Pakistan T20I

Posted: Dec 22, 2020
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan will be needing that aggressive intent from Mohammad Rizwan at the moment but the wicketkeeper needs to play a responsible innings as well.

Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali are out in the middle for the run chase.

Pakistan have been set a 174-run target by New Zealand in the third and final T20I at Napier. Let’s see how the run chase turns out.

WICKET: Devon Conway departs after being caught off Haris Rauf’s bowling. He played a a superb 63-run knock which came off 45 balls and included seven boundaries and a six. New Zealand 169-7 in 19.3 overs.  

WICKET: Scott Kuggleijn hits Shaheen Shah Afridi for a four and a six before getting caught out for 14 off six deliveries. New Zealand 159-6 in 18.3 overs.

UPDATE: Conway flicks Haris Rauf for a six to complete his half-century.

WICKET: Faheem Ashraf gets his third by getting James Neesham caught out for two off four deliveries. New Zealand 128-5 were 16.2 overs.

UPDATE: New Zealand were 128-4 at the end of 16th over with Devon Conway and James Neesham at the crease. Still plenty of action left to go.

WICKET: The 51-run partnership comes to an end as Glenn Phillips is caught off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling for 31 from 20 balls. New Zealand 109-4 in 14.1 overs.

Glenn Phillips takes the Kiwi past 100 in 12.5 overs with a boundary.

Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway have put on a crucial fourth-wicket partnership but can they take the side all the way?

There is a bit of a light issue and the play has been stopped due to sun glare. We will be back in several minutes.

A cricket fan has some words of advice for the PCB management

UPDATE: That’s the halfway mark and New Zealand are 76-3 in 10 overs with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips are the crease.

Head of PTV Sports Dr. Nauman Niaz is feeling sympathetic towards youngster Abdullah Shafique on how his campaign against the Black Caps turned out

ESPNcricinfo’s Danyal Rasool believes Pakistan are now just playing to salvage some pride left in them following their drubbing in the first two games.

Samaa TV’s Shoaib Jatt says Pakistan’s performance today is a whole different ball game compared to the previous two fixtures.

Sports enthusiast Raza Haidery believes this Pakistan side is a whole different unit.

WICKET: Faheem Ashraf bowls a ripper to clean bowl Tim Seifert for 35 off 20 balls. New Zealand 58-3 in 7.2 overs.

Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad has something to say on team selection

WICKET: A crucial wicket for Pakistan as captain Kane Williamson is bowled for one off four balls by Faheem Ashraf. New Zealand 45-2 in 5.3 overs.

A cricket fan from Kashmir has an interesting question

Captain Kane Williamson at the crease now

WICKET: Haris Rauf with the much needed breakthrough as Martin Guptill departs for 19 from 16 balls. New Zealand are 40-1 in 4.3 overs.

Pakistan and bowlers are being taken to the cleaners by Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert in the powerplay.

This fan believes there is no difference between Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hasnain at the moment

The Black Caps are cruising at a scoring rate of 7.67

Tim Seifert is continuing his sublime form in the series. Some fans are finding his batting style similar to that of legendary batsman Brendon McCullum.

A cricket fan turns his criticism guns towards the Pakistan Cricket Board for its way of dealing with the team affairs.

Seasoned cricket journalist Syed Yahya Hussaini is clearly displeased at head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for not including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for today’s game.

Before the action gets underway at Napier, lets take a look at what the fans have to say about today’s game.

Pakistan make three changes to their side as Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed and Hussain Talat come in for Abdullah Shafique, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Pakistan XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

News from the centre is that Pakistan have won the toss and they are invited the Black Caps to bat.

Shadab Khan’s side are heading into the fixture to avoid a series sweep whereas the hosts are looking to continue their dominant performance in the series.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third and final T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at Napier

Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
One Comment

  1. khan  December 22, 2020 11:34 am/ Reply

    whe they removed mickey arrhur i stopped watchign pakistan cricket….i will suport new zealand

