Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test

New Zealand were in a comfortable position against Pakistan in the first Test at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium on Monday.

The visitors were sent packing for 239 by the close of third day’s play in reply to the Black Caps’ first innings total of 431 all out.

Mohammad Rizwan’s side started the day’s play at their overnight score of 30-1.

However, the situation turned dire as Pakistan slumped to 80-6 with the top and middle-order providing a futile resistance to the Kiwi bowlers.

Captain Rizwan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf provided a much-needed fight with their respective half-centuries.

They put on a 107-run partnership for the seventh wicket before the wicketkeeper-batsman was run out for 71 with eight boundaries to his name.

Faheem was undoubtedly the star player in the batting department with his gritty 91-run knock which saved the visitors from the prospect of follow on.

Kyle Jamieson was the most successful bowler for the Kiwis as he returned with 3-50 while Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner took two wickets each.