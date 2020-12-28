Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test

Black Caps take 192 runs first-innings lead

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test

Photo: AFP

New Zealand were in a comfortable position against Pakistan in the first Test at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium on Monday.

The visitors were sent packing for 239 by the close of third day’s play in reply to the Black Caps’ first innings total of 431 all out.

Mohammad Rizwan’s side started the day’s play at their overnight score of 30-1.

However, the situation turned dire as Pakistan slumped to 80-6 with the top and middle-order providing a futile resistance to the Kiwi bowlers.

Captain Rizwan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf provided a much-needed fight with their respective half-centuries.

They put on a 107-run partnership for the seventh wicket before the wicketkeeper-batsman was run out for 71 with eight boundaries to his name.

Faheem was undoubtedly the star player in the batting department with his gritty 91-run knock which saved the visitors from the prospect of follow on.

Kyle Jamieson was the most successful bowler for the Kiwis as he returned with 3-50 while Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner took two wickets each.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, New Zealand, Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020-21, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs New Zealand 2020-21, Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020-21,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.