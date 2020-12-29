Fawad, Azhar keep Pakistan’s hopes alive of saving first Test

Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali put on a brave display to give Pakistan some hope of saving the first Test against New Zealand at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors were 71-3 at stumps in chase of 373-run target with Azhar and Fawad unbeaten at 34 and 21 respectively.

The fourth day’s play began with the hosts starting their second innings with a lead of 192 runs. They declared at 180-5 as the opening pair of Tom Blundell and Tom Latham scored half-centuries.

Blundell scored seven boundaries on his way to 64 whereas Latham’s 53-run knock included three fours.

Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he returned with figures of 3-55 in 12.3 overs.

In reply, the Green Caps had the worst start possible as openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali both departed without scoring while Haris Sohail chipped in with nine.

Azhar Ali then motored the side along with Fawad Alam with their unbeaten 34-run partnership.