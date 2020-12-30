Despite Fawad, Rizwan’s heroics, New Zealand win first Pakistan Test

New Zealand finally managed to break Pakistan’s resilience in the second innings to win the first Test by 101 runs in Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium on Wednesday.

The Green Caps began the final day’s play at 71-3 in chase of 373-run target with Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam batting at 34 and 21 respectively.

The former captain fell in the second over after scoring 38 with four boundaries to his name but the left-handed batsman motored the side with a brilliant century.

He put on a 165-run partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan who scored a gritty half-century as well.

The wicketkeeper-batsman’s dismissal sparked a collapse as he was trapped leg-before by Kyle Jamieson for 60 while Fawad, who hit 14 boundaries in his 102-run knock, was caught behind on the bowling of Neil Wagner.

Yasir Shah became Jamieson’s second victim as he departed without scoring while Faheem Ashraf’s dismissal left the side reeling at 259-8 .

The visitors then slumped to 261-9 after DRS showed Mitchell Santner’s delivery going on to hit Mohammad Abbas’ stumps.

The tail-end pair of pacemen Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah provided resistance to salvage a draw but it wasn’t to be as the latter was caught and bowled by Santner for one with just four more overs to go.