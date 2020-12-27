Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Williamson, Watling put New Zealand in driving seat against Pakistan

Green Caps were 30-1 in reply to Kiwis' 431 all out

Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

New Zealand finished the second day of the opening Test against Pakistan in a driving seat at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium on Sunday.

Black Caps were dismissed for 431 in their first innings and had the visitors reduced to 30-1 by the day two’s proceedings.

The hosts began the second day’s play on their overnight score of 233-3 with captain Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls are the crease at 94 and 42 respectively.

The latter went on to complete his half-century before getting dismissed by Naseem Shah for 56.

Williamson, on the other hand, scored his 22nd century before becoming Yasir Shah’s first victim of the day. He played a captain’s knock of 129 which included 12 boundaries and a six.

Wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling provided resistance with a half-century but Pakistan made headways into the middle order with Faheem Ashraf sent Mitchell Santner packing for 19 while Mohammad Abbas struck with the wicket of Kylie Jamieson who chipped in with his 32 which included a four and a six.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took his fourth wicket of the innings as he sent Watling packing for 73.

Yasir Shah finished with three as Neil Wagner and Tim Southee were dismissed for 19 and duck respectively.

In reply, the opening pair of Abid Ali of Shan Masood put on 28 runs before the latter fell to Jamieson for 10.

