Williamson puts New Zealand in comfortable position against Pakistan

Black Caps were 222-3 at stumps on day one

Posted: Dec 26, 2020
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was close to scoring another Test century as the hosts finished the opening day’s play of the first Test against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old and Henry Nicholls were unbeaten at 94 and 42 respectively as the Black Caps managed to post 222-3 at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, found themselves struggling at 13-2 as Shaheen Shah Afridi took the early wickets.

The side were then anchored by 120-run partnership by the veteran batsmen Ross Taylor along with his captain.

Taylor became the Shaheen’s third victim after scoring 70 with 10 boundaries and a six to his name.

The New Zealand skipper, who hit eight boundaries and a six, kept the scoreboard ticking with his 89-run partnership with Nicholls who hit four boundaries.

For Pakistan, Shaheen was the only successful bowler as he claimed all three wickets.






 

 
 

 

