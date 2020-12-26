Williamson puts New Zealand in comfortable position against Pakistan

Black Caps were 222-3 at stumps on day one
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was close to scoring another Test century as the hosts finished the opening day’s play of the first Test against Pakistan.
The 30-year-old and Henry Nicholls were unbeaten at 94 and 42 respectively as the Black Caps managed to post 222-3 at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui on Saturday.
The hosts, being sent to bat first, found themselves struggling at 13-2 as Shaheen Shah Afridi took the early wickets.
The side were then anchored by 120-run partnership by the veteran batsmen Ross Taylor along with his captain.
Taylor became the Shaheen’s third victim after scoring 70 with 10 boundaries and a six to his name.
The New Zealand skipper, who hit eight boundaries and a six, kept the scoreboard ticking with his 89-run partnership with Nicholls who hit four boundaries.
For Pakistan, Shaheen was the only successful bowler as he claimed all three wickets.