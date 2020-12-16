Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout

Kiwis eyeing series as platform to reach Test championship final

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout

Photo: AFP

New Zealand’s left-handed batsman Tom Latham said that the Black Caps are seeing the upcoming Test series against Pakistan as a platform to boost their chances to reach the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship, Cricbuzz has reported.

The hosts will be heading into the two-match series against the Green Caps on the back of a 2-0 rout of the West Indies.

The stylish batsman, who scored 113 runs against the Caribbean side in the two games, says that it is a possibility provided if they perform well on consistent basis.

“When you look too far ahead you can sometimes get caught out,” Latham was quoted saying by the website. “Our focus will shift to Pakistan and whatever happens post that we’ll assess. The goal at the start of the Test championship was to get to that final, and if we play well we give ourselves a chance and it may be a possibility. “I think the beauty of this group is we focus on each game at a time, each series at a time.”

The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on December 26 at Mount Maunganui whereas Christchurch will host the second game from January 3, 2021.

