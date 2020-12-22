New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan Tests

New Zealand announced their squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan starting from December 26.

According to a statement by New Zealand Cricket, star batsman Kane Williamson will be making his return for the Black Caps after sitting out of the second Test against West Indies over the birth of his daughter. His return means Devon Conway loses his spot from the side.

Daryl Mitchell will be playing instead of all-rounder of Colin de Grandhomme who is recovering from a foot injury.

New Zealand’s selector Gary Stead said that there is a lot of buzz regarding the upcoming fixtures.

“There’s lots of interest – which is great for Test cricket in this country,” Stead said. “We’ve got a very settled and experienced group of players who have done the job in our conditions for a long time – so I know they’ll just be focusing on the task at hand rather than worrying about too much down the line.”

He added that playing against a “quality Pakistan side” will be a challenge despite a string of recent results. “It’s really exciting to see so much interest in the Test team and I know both games at Bay Oval and Hagley Oval will be special occasions for all involved.”

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk) and Will Young.