Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan Tests

Kane Williamson returns as team captain

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan Tests

Photo: AFP

New Zealand announced their squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan starting from December 26.

According to a statement by New Zealand Cricket, star batsman Kane Williamson will be making his return for the Black Caps after sitting out of the second Test against West Indies over the birth of his daughter. His return means Devon Conway loses his spot from the side.

Daryl Mitchell will be playing instead of all-rounder of Colin de Grandhomme who is recovering from a foot injury.

New Zealand’s selector Gary Stead said that there is a lot of buzz regarding the upcoming fixtures.

“There’s lots of interest – which is great for Test cricket in this country,” Stead said. “We’ve got a very settled and experienced group of players who have done the job in our conditions for a long time – so I know they’ll just be focusing on the task at hand rather than worrying about too much down the line.”

He added that playing against a “quality Pakistan side” will be a challenge despite a string of recent results. “It’s really exciting to see so much interest in the Test team and I know both games at Bay Oval and Hagley Oval will be special occasions for all involved.”

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk) and Will Young.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
New Zealand, Cricket, Pakistan, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020-21 Test series, NZvPAK, Pakistan vs New Zealand 2020-21 Test series,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.