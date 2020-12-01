Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand’s Santner sets sights on Pakistan series

All-rounder sees lays emphasis on upcoming matches

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
New Zealand’s Santner sets sights on Pakistan series

Photo: AFP

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner said he has sights sets on performing well in the upcoming fixtures against Pakistan.

The left-arm spinner led the side in the dead-rubber third T20I against West Indies at Mount Maunganui. The game was abandoned due to rain.

The 28-year-old batsman says the Black Caps are heading into another big series, this time against the 2009 World T20 champions.

“It’s pleasing to win this [T20I series against West Indies],” Santner said following the game. “We have another big series against Pakistan.We’re looking forward to the [T20] World Cup, we’ll be using different guys in different times and it’s been very good to see young players stepping up for us.”

New Zealand will host Pakistan in three T20Is and two Tests in December.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mitchell Santner new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mitchell Santner, Pakistan, New Zealand, Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan, Pakistan vs New Zealand,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's death
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s death
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother's health...
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Saying goodbye to Diego Maradona, the Son of Naples
Saying goodbye to Diego Maradona, the Son of Naples
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.