New Zealand’s health ministry refuses to allow Pakistan team training

Decision taken after careful consideration

Posted: Dec 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
New Zealand's health ministry refuses to allow Pakistan team training

Photo: AFP

New Zealand’s health ministry has refrained touring Pakistan squad from starting its preparations for their upcoming fixtures in wake of the active coronavirus cases.

In a statement, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said that the decision was taken after careful consideration.

“There have been a number of active cases identified among the team,” he said as quoted in the press release. “Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to COVID-19, whether this involves individuals or teams.”

The 54-member touring squad underwent another testing on Thursday. The result of six players came back positive whereas four cases have been declared historic (non-infectious).

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that the side were keen to resume training as his players were missing their cricket.

“We are missing the training sessions,” Azam was saying in a video. “We will leave all these things aside as focus solely on our practice after getting the go-ahead. Everybody here in the camp is raring to go as they miss their cricket.”

The Green Caps are reportedly scheduled to play a series of intra-squad matches from December 10 to 13 in Queenstown prior to their three T20Is and two Tests against New Zealand.

The 20-over games will be played on December 18, 20 and 20 and they will be followed by two five-day games on December 26 and January 3, respectively.

