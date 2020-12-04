New Zealand’s health ministry refuses to allow Pakistan team training

New Zealand’s health ministry has refrained touring Pakistan squad from starting its preparations for their upcoming fixtures in wake of the active coronavirus cases.

In a statement, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said that the decision was taken after careful consideration.

“There have been a number of active cases identified among the team,” he said as quoted in the press release. “Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to COVID-19, whether this involves individuals or teams.”

The 54-member touring squad underwent another testing on Thursday. The result of six players came back positive whereas four cases have been declared historic (non-infectious).

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that the side were keen to resume training as his players were missing their cricket.

“We are missing the training sessions,” Azam was saying in a video. “We will leave all these things aside as focus solely on our practice after getting the go-ahead. Everybody here in the camp is raring to go as they miss their cricket.”

The Green Caps are reportedly scheduled to play a series of intra-squad matches from December 10 to 13 in Queenstown prior to their three T20Is and two Tests against New Zealand.

The 20-over games will be played on December 18, 20 and 20 and they will be followed by two five-day games on December 26 and January 3, respectively.