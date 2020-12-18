Abbas lead Shaheens’ fightback against New Zealand A

Pacer Mohammad Abbas took a four-wicket haul for Pakistan Shaheens on the second day of their fixture against New Zealand A in Whangerei on Friday.

The hosts began the proceedings on their overnight score of 23-1 in reply to the visitors first innings total of 194 all out.

They added 203 runs to the scorecard before getting dismissed for 226 on the back of half-centuries by opener Rachin Ravindra and Cam Fletcher.

Ravindra’s 70-run knock included eight boundaries and a six wheres Fletcher hit six fours and a maximum on his way to 57.

Nathan Smith chipped in with his 40-run knock which included five boundaries.

For Pakistan, Abbas was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 4-40 whereas Amad Butt and Yasir Shah took three wickets each.

In reply, Shaheen slumped to 10-1 in their second innings when stumps were drawn. Ed Nutall, who took five-wicket haul in the first innings, got the only wicket.