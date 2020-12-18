Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Abbas lead Shaheens’ fightback against New Zealand A

Hosts dismissed for 226 in reply to Pakistan's 194

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Abbas lead Shaheens' fightback against New Zealand A

Photo: AFP

Pacer Mohammad Abbas took a four-wicket haul for Pakistan Shaheens on the second day of their fixture against New Zealand A in Whangerei on Friday.

The hosts began the proceedings on their overnight score of 23-1 in reply to the visitors first innings total of 194 all out.

They added 203 runs to the scorecard before getting dismissed for 226 on the back of half-centuries by opener Rachin Ravindra and Cam Fletcher.

Ravindra’s 70-run knock included eight boundaries and a six wheres Fletcher hit six fours and a maximum on his way to 57.

Nathan Smith chipped in with his 40-run knock which included five boundaries.

For Pakistan, Abbas was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 4-40 whereas Amad Butt and Yasir Shah took three wickets each.

In reply, Shaheen slumped to 10-1 in their second innings when stumps were drawn. Ed Nutall, who took five-wicket haul in the first innings, got the only wicket.

Cricket Mohammad Abbas New Zealand A Pakistan Shaheens
 
MOST READ
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
