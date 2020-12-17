New Zealand A dominate proceedings against Pakistan Shaheens

Pakistan Shaheens found themselves struggling throughout the opening day of the only Test against New Zealand A at Whangarei on Thursday.

Being sent to bat first, the tourists put on a futile show and were dismissed for 194 in their first innings.

Azhar Ali was the only batsman who provided any resistance to the bowlers as he scored a half-century. His 58-run knock came off 172 balls which included two boundaries.

Ed Nutall was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers as he returned with figures of 5-54 in 17 overs. In reply, the hosts were reduced to 10-1 when stumps were drawn with Mohammad Abbas taking the only wicket.