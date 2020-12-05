Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand

Men in Green will face Kiwis in Tests, T20I series

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2020
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed believes the Green Caps have their work cut out in the five-match tour of New Zealand .

Babar Azam-led Green Caps are scheduled to play three T20Is followed by two five-day games against Kane Williamson’s side.

The former leg spinner, according to a Cricket Pakistan report, said that overcoming a side like New Zealand on their home soil is a tough ask.

“New Zealand is a dangerous team on home soil and the tour won’t be easy for Pakistan,” said Mushtaq. “Mental toughness is extremely important in this regard and the entire team will have to play without the fear of losing in order to succeed.”

He backed Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision of naming Babar Azam as the captain across all formats. “He has the ability to become a great captain in the future and has taken good decisions on the field so far.”

Cricket Mushtaq Ahmed new zealand Pakistan
 
