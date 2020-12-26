Mohammad Yousuf reveals secret of Babar Azam’s rise to fame

Former batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gained popularity with his performances in Test cricket.

The right-handed batsman, who is ranked at fifth position in International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings, has scored 2045 runs from 29 games at an average of 45.33. He has scored five centuries and 10 half-centuries in the longest format.

Yousuf, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, stated that his performances in the five-day format have been appreciated more than the limited-overs format.

“I don’t think it is difficult for professionals to shift from T20 to Test cricket,” he said. “Only the kit changes, the ground, players and cricket in general is the same. I will admit that Test cricket is a little difficult but a player can make a name for myself by playing good cricket. The general public might not properly appreciate the Test performances but people who know cricket are aware of its value. Just look at the example of Babar Azam, he came into the limelight through his performances in Test cricket.”

“I think Nasser Hussain in England and Australian players as well might have praised him for his performance in Test cricket, not T20Is,” the 46-year-old said.

The 26-year-old was ruled out from the recently concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand and the ongoing first Test at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui.

His return to the side for the second and final game, which will be played in Christchurch on January 3, is doubtful.