Have nothing personal against Waqar Younis: Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir said that he has nothing personal against bowling coach Waqar Younis.

The left-armer, who announced his retirement from international cricket, said that he cannot tolerate Younis’ behaviour towards him any further in an exclusive talk with Samaa TV.

“I have nothing personal against him,” the left-armer said. “But there is a limit to how much you can take. His statements against me were making rounds for quite some time in which he was accusing me of ditching the side when we lost to Australia.”

The pacer, who finished as Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in the 2019 International Cricket Council World Cup in England, said that he had already decide to retire from Test cricket during the mega-event and already informed the previous management.

He questioned as to how the bowling coach knew that he was not having workload issues.

Waqar, during a media interaction, remarked that he personally did not think that increase in workload led to his retirement from red-ball cricket.

“I don’t think he retired from red-ball cricket due to an increase in workload,” the Burewala Express said. “I recently saw him take part in franchise competitions and he is currently representing Pakistan in the limited-overs format as well. So, it was his own decision to not participate in red-ball cricket.”